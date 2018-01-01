Body of missing Minnesota woman found in New Orleans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The ex-boyfriend of a Minnesota woman is accused of killing her and burning her body in Louisiana. He was also charged Friday with a federal count of kidnapping.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cristina Prodan, of Edina, was reported missing by her mother on Jan. 5. Prodan's former boyfriend, 25-year-old Joseph Porter, was arrested by Arkansas State Police last week in Little Rock on suspicion of auto theft.

The Star Tribune reports that according to the theft charges, Prodan's burned body was found in a shipping container in New Orleans on Jan. 6. The document says Porter's husband, Richard Crawford, told investigators that Porter admitted to killing Prodan somewhere in Minnesota and taking her body to New Orleans where he burned it. Porter has not been charged in her death.

Porter's attorney in Little Rock declined to comment.