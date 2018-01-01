Body found in river that of man sought by Des Moines police

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say the man whose body was recovered from the Des Moines River was being sought by police on robbery and assault charges.

Des Moines police said Thursday in a news release that the body was identified as that of 20-year-old Des Moines resident Phillip Philavanh. He'd been reported missing by his family on Dec. 12.

The Police Department says the body was reported around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, south of the Grand Avenue bridge.

Police say he assaulted a family member and later attempted to steal a car on Nov. 5. The death investigation is continuing.