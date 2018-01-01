wx_icon Mason City 28°

wx_icon Albert Lea 27°

wx_icon Austin 27°

wx_icon Charles City 30°

wx_icon Rochester 26°

Clear

Body found in river that of man sought by Des Moines police

KIMT

Police say he assaulted a family member and later attempted to steal a car on Nov. 5.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2018 11:33 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say the man whose body was recovered from the Des Moines River was being sought by police on robbery and assault charges.

Scroll for more content...

Des Moines police said Thursday in a news release that the body was identified as that of 20-year-old Des Moines resident Phillip Philavanh. He'd been reported missing by his family on Dec. 12.

The Police Department says the body was reported around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, south of the Grand Avenue bridge.

Police say he assaulted a family member and later attempted to steal a car on Nov. 5. The death investigation is continuing.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events