Body found in river that of man sought by Des Moines police

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say the man whose body was recovered from the Des Moines River was being sought by police on robbery and assault charges.
Des Moines police said Thursday in a news release that the body was identified as that of 20-year-old Des Moines resident Phillip Philavanh. He'd been reported missing by his family on Dec. 12.
The Police Department says the body was reported around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, south of the Grand Avenue bridge.
Police say he assaulted a family member and later attempted to steal a car on Nov. 5. The death investigation is continuing.