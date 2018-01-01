Body found in frozen eastern Iowa lake

DELHI, Iowa (AP) - Police in eastern Iowa are looking into whether a man found dead inside a vehicle that plunged through the ice covering Lake Delhi had been spinning doughnuts on the ice before the fatal incident.

Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere tells the Telegraph Herald that a witness spotted a vehicle doing doughnuts on the ice Sunday night before 23-year-old Alex Salow's body was found Monday.

LeClere says there were tire marks on the ice on either side of where Salow's vehicle broke through that indicate the vehicle was spinning doughnuts.

LeClere says an autopsy has been ordered for Salow, of Delhi.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's department with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.