PULASKI, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found in a burned-out car in southeast Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says a farmer on Saturday morning reported the burned-out car in Davis County, southeast of the small community of Pulaski. Deputies responded and found human remains inside the car.

The remains were taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, where an autopsy will be conducted this week.