Boating mishap results in truck going into lake in Floyd County

Photo courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

A mishap unloading a boat resulted in a truck going into Rudd Lake on Tuesday morning.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 1:51 PM

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A mishap unloading a boat resulted in a truck going into Rudd Lake on Tuesday morning.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office no injuries were reported, and the man who was in the truck was able to climb out the window.
Authorities said he was unloading the boat, got back in his truck and the vehicle began rolling backwards.
The truck and trailer were pulled from the lake.

