Blooming Prairie man pleads not guilty in North Iowa

Authorities say he was arrested with nearly a pound of marijuana.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 5:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to drug charges in Mitchell County.

James Earl Ogden, 36 of Blooming Prairie, was arrested after a traffic stop on April 28 on Highway 218. Law enforcement says Ogden was caught with nearly a pound of marijuana, marijuana wax, prescription pills believed to be morphine, and more than $5,000 in cash.

Ogden pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp. His trial is now set to begin on July 18.

