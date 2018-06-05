OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to drug charges in Mitchell County.
Scroll for more content...
James Earl Ogden, 36 of Blooming Prairie, was arrested after a traffic stop on April 28 on Highway 218. Law enforcement says Ogden was caught with nearly a pound of marijuana, marijuana wax, prescription pills believed to be morphine, and more than $5,000 in cash.
Ogden pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp. His trial is now set to begin on July 18.
Related Content
- Blooming Prairie man pleads not guilty in North Iowa
- North Iowa man pleads guilty to drug crimes
- North Iowa man pleads guilty to Ames theft
- Iowa man pleads guilty in Olmsted County
- Blooming Prairie resident on search for Riess: 'I just hope they catch her'
- Kansas teen pleads guilty to North Iowa assault
- Man pleads not guilty in NE Iowa livestock neglect
- Austin man pleads guilty in NE Iowa burglary
- Iowa man pleads guilty to beating estranged wife's boyfriend
- Fort Dodge man pleads not guilty to sex abuse in North Iowa