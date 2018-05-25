Bison skull found in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's something you wouldn't find every day, especially when fishing.

A bison skull was recently discovered in the western part of Clear Lake near Ventura last Tuesday.

Ralph Mohn, of Mohn Fisheries in Harpers Ferry, Iowa, was at the lake collecting carp when he and his son found the skull in their net. The Iowa DNR came to collect it and was amazed by how well it had been preserved by the lake bed.

Mohn has found 5 skulls over the years in other Iowa lakes, though this marked the first time he's caught one in Clear Lake, and it's a much better find than other treasures.

"Something like that doesn't cause any problems. I don't mind finding one of them, but when you get an outboard motor or snowmobile, that's a problem."

Scott Grummert, from the Clear Lake DNR office, says once the skull is cleaned and thoroughly examined, they plan to put it on display at the Clear Lake Aquarium.