Birding is a growing hobby

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester, bird watching, or birding, is a popular hobby and is growing in Rochester.

They say people often keep life-long lists of birds they see and follow birds' migration patterns.

Terry Grier is an avid birder in Rochester and said he's seen the birding community grow.

"More people are interested in it," Grier said. "The idea of flight and movement as the birds do and even the big migrations that birds do, captures people's imaginations."

He said one thing that may be helping the community grow is photography.

"I see so many people with good cameras and big lenses and they want things to take pictures of and birds are a great thing," he said.

Grier said he often times has photographers who want to know about the birds they take pictures of, which gets them into the hobby of birding.

Bird-watching is also growing online with popular facebook pages and online communities where people can document birds they see in different counties and states.