Binge drinking by the numbers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Center of Disease Control Prevention finds 37 million U.S. adults binge drink annually.

The CDC defines binge drinking as 4 or more drinks for women and 5 or more drinks for men, all over the course of two hours, which surprised people in Rochester.

“That’s surprising,” Kim Epps said.

“I thought it was like 6-8 to tell you the truth,” Kristie Hansen said.

Experts commenting on the study said binge drinking could lead to dangerous behavior like drunk driving or violent behavior.

They suggest drinking in moderation. Specifically experts suggest one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Here is a link to the CDC report.

Here is a link to the full study.