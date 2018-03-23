Clear
Billions of people are receiving unwanted robocalls

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 10:48 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 10:52 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Federal Communications and Trade Commissions held a joint forum Friday morning to discuss the increase in robocalls. The FTC said unwanted robocalls are the number one complaints the government recieves.

They also report that over four million people have complained to the federal government about robocalls.

We spoke to a locals to see if they were experiencing unwanted robocalls. KIMT News 3’s Jeremiah Wilcox asked over 8 people if they ever answered unknown calls that turned out to be telemarketers or spam calls, all said yes.

One woman, Belinda Moe said the spam calls makes her job frustrating.

“I’m an office administrator, so everything has to go through me...sometimes when I answer the phone and I say my whole spiel then it turns out to be a robocall.”

Last month alone, the tech company YouMail reports 2.7 billion people received robocalls.

The FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said that the agency is working hard to stop the calls from coming.
Phone companies have initiated new features on phones that will alert you in the caller id if the phone call is from an unknown number.

For Moe, she said that there needs to be more done.

“I’m not behind the scenes but there needs to be a penalty for those companies making these calls.”

