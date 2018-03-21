Bill to help local outreach organization

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Project Legacy is an organization that helps young adults of color receive support and opportunities they may not otherwise get on their own.

Scroll for more content...

The group helps youth in need receive education, housing, therapy and have access to other helpful services. The organization has sent about 60 kids to college and has other group members looking at trade schools.

And a new bill going through the state legislature is trying to support the group’s work.

Minnesota State Senator Dave Senjem introduced the bill, SF 3322, to the Senate. It also has a bill companion in the House, HF 3734.

The bill, as is now, would give the organization $400,000, which Project Legacy Co-founder John Edmonds said, would help provide simple needs.

“Often times we are helping kids who don't have enough to do eat, just to do that. You can't study you can't really concentrate on moving forward if you're hungry,” he said.

The House bill has already been signed by all Olmsted County legislators, on both sides of the isle.

“It's an affirmation of the work that we're doing and it's also I think a statement about the community and the value that the community places in the kind of work that we're doing,” he said.

Edmonds said people in the community can continue to show support for Project Legacy by donating to the organization or calling up their representatives to urge them for continued support of this bill.

The house bill is in the Health and Human Services Reform Committee and is scheduled to be heard by Thursday morning.