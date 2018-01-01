Bill proposing to make bringing in alcohol from state to state in Iowa, legal

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa lawmakers are considering changes to the law about bringing in alcohol from out of state.Currently, it is illegal to bring beer and or wine into Iowa from out of state or out of the country.The only alcohol you can bring back over Iowa’s border is liquor. While Ethan Pals isn't quite 21 yet, he's still surprised to hear this law's been in place.“I don't see why it would be illegal, if it’s a non-open container and you bring it from another state I don't see why,” Pals said.In Minnesota, you bring in a 24 pack of beer from any state in the U.S. If the new bill in Iowa is passed, Iowans could bring 48 cans of beer or six bottles of wine across state lines.