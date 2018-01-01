Bill proposing allowing public schools to provide bible literacy program

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - There’s a bill being talked about at Iowa’s capital.One allowing public schools to offer a bible literacy program. Malorie Yezek would tell you she comes for a religious background, so learning more about the bible doesn't bother her.“It would be a great help as I go to church but I could also have some insight,” Yezek said.Zander Ketchum however doesn't go to church at all he says.“Since I’m not super religious it would be a way to learn more about it,” Ketchum said.To them, hearing that a dozen lawmakers want to pass a bill that would allow public schools to offer a bible literacy program doesn't bother them.As long as it’s not mandatory.“It’s ok to offer it but not to force it,” Ketchum said.Republican Representative Tedd Gassman is backing the bill, he stresses this wouldn't be mandatory just an option. He says with what's happening in today's world, he believes a course like this could change social norms and create a better life for students.“I feel like it is a great idea as long as it’s not mandatory for everybody, you're not forced to take the class,” Yezek said.Democratic Representative Sharon Steckman says the best place to teach the bible, Quran, and torah would be in a church, synagogue, and mosque, but Yezek says this proposal really isn't surprising.“In my government class and history classes we already talk about it a lot, everyone is from different areas, it’s already been brought up,” Yezek said.Gassman tells us he doesn't feel a bill like this will pass this year.The bill states the course would focus on Hebrew Scriptures along with the bible's New Testament.