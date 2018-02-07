Big game, big impact?

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The final score is in on just how much of an impact the Super Bowl had in Rochester.

Most businesses and organizations said the big game didn’t have as much of an effect as expected.

“We had a good crowd…We were hoping it would be a little bit more of a bigger crowd just because it was in Minnesota,” Jim Nicholas, owner of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill, said.

He thinks people just wanted to stay home.

“I think it’s turning into a couch holiday where everybody wants to sit at home and invite friends over, and have the crock pots going, and enjoy the night,” he said.

Fairfield Inn and Suites says so

mething similar, saying they had some congestion but were not as crowded as expected. The hotel had about 12 guests staying on their way to the big game, and about another dozen staying due to booked hotels in the Twin Cities.

Nicholas said he saw more people after Super Bowl Sunday.

“We had a lot of people stop in on Monday that were traveling Southwards after being at the Super Bowl on Sunday evening,” he said.

AirBnb said Rochester hosted 260 guests over the course of the entire week of the Super Bowl. Three different Rochester AirBnb hosts said they either didn’t have any guests over the weekend, or had guests who were staying in Rochester for reasons other than the big game.

Rochester Police Department also said they had no significant uptick in DUIs on Super Bowl Sunday.