Bicyclist hit by car in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday morning.
Austin police say it happened on South Main Street near 9th Place SW. A 61-year-old Austin man was riding his bike when a car driven by John Goetz of Austin pulled through the intersection to turn north onto Main Street.
The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says Goetz claimed he didn’t see the bicyclist before pulling into the intersection but two other witnesses told officers Goetz rolled through a stop sign just before the collision.
Goetz has been cited for failure to yield.
