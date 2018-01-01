Betsinger pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Charles City man is pleading not guilty to drug charges in Cerro Gordo County.
24-year-old Dalton James Betsinger was pulled over on Highway 65 near 43rd Street SW on New Year’s Eve for a seat belt violation. The Iowa State Patrol says Betsinger was found with methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, a glass drug pipe, and a stun gun.
Betsinger has entered not guilty pleas to two counts of possession with intent to deliver. A trial has been scheduled for March 27.