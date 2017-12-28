Best of 2017: Logan Luft and Michael Millage: the unbreakable wrestling bond

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It was a rough time in Charles City. Logan Luft, 15, died after an ATV accident and was laid to rest. Luft was remembered as a great student, an avid runner and a star wrestler. He was a member of the Elite Takedown Club for several years, and that's where he met New Hampton wrestler Michael Millage.

Millage was a two-time individual state wrestling champion and was getting ready for his senior season with the Chickasaws.

When Millage heard about Logan's death, he asked the Luft family for a favor. He wanted to give Logan his two gold medals.

"I felt that's what he deserved, so I gave him some," says Millage.

So before the funeral, Millage met with the Luft family and put the medals in Logan's casket.

