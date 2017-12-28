Best of 2017: A little pitching help from above

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City's Zach Hendrickson has always been a baseball player. He tells stories of playing whiffle ball with his dad in the backyard.

Hendrickson was the ace of Mason City's pitching staff and the Mohawks are making a return to the state tournament this week.

However, his journey in high school hasn't been easy. His father, John, passed away during the summer between his junior and senior year.

There are times when he can still hear his dad yelling from the stands this season.

Click on the video tab for Hendrickson's high school story that will end at the state baseball tournament.