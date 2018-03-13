Becoming a more sustainable community

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A movie a month, for three months. That’s the layout of the FOOD: A Sustainable Living Film Series.

The films focus on how to live sustainably and are followed by a conversation among guests.

“Advocating sustainable farming practices, getting people closer to their food…we wanted to have a community dialogue really,” Sarah Phelan, owner of The Root Cellar where the event is being held, said.

Phelan said she, along with Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, a community member passionate about sustainable living, hope to help educate community members on how to live sustainably here in Rochester.

For Phelan, living sustainably is in line with all the opportunity in Rochester, especially with the Destination Medical Center.

“With all the attention that Rochester is getting, for DMC to work, we’re going to need to have a vibrant culture here…we’re going to need to have arts, we’re going to need to have a vibrant food culture,” she said. “If we really want to grow and really want to attract people here, we’re going to need to have business and agriculture that reflects people living here.”

While wanting to impact the community, Phelan said living sustainably can start small.

“Make a friend with a farmer,” she said. “Go to the farmers’ market, and get to know somebody, and understand where, like, how they’re growing things and where it’s coming from.”

The first part of the event takes place Tuesday March 13th at 7pm at The Root Cellar.