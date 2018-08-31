Clear

Beating victim dies in northeast Iowa

No word yet if accused attackers will face murder charges.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 5:39 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 5:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died from injuries sustained in a savage beating.

David Hansen, 46 of Decorah, was attacked on July 12. Dalton Adam, 18, and Jacob Seelinger, 17, were accused of assaulting Hansen and are currently being held on a charge of attempted murder. This case continues to be investigated by the Sheriff’s Office, the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa State Attorney General’s Office, Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.


Dalton Adam

Any additional or amended charges in this case will be handled by the County Attorney’s Office.

Hansen was accused of July 12 of attacking his girlfriend and authorities say he was beaten after that by Adam and Seelinger.

