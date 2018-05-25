Bear Creek Church gives old buildings new life

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Crossroads college served its community as a Christian college for decades until it closed down. It was vacant for over a year until those at Bear Creek Church saw a glimpse of light in those old dark buildings.
On Wednesday nights planning and zoning commission meeting, the council unanimously approved a special district to change Crossroads College from school use to church use.
Now, it will go to the June 18th city council for approval.
The church is turning this old campus into a community for those who are in need of affordable housing and counseling services for those who are battling addictions.
They have already started turning buildings into apartments and are almost at capacity. A 4-bedroom apartment is $1,000 a month including utilities and a 1-bedroom is $575.
Outreach Pastor Jeff Urban says it's an amazing feeling to be serving the community in a way that that has been needed for a long time.
