Battle of the badges blood drive kicks off in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The American Red Cross reports that every two-seconds someone in the US is in need of blood.

To get more people to donate, Mayo Clinic is taking a different approach.

They’re starting their first “Battle of the Badges” blood donation challenge.

This involves first responders groups in Olmsted County looking to get into the community to get people to donate blood.

“We don't have a substitute for blood products so we are completely dependent on our community here.,” said Dr. Justin Kreuter.

Gold cross, Olmsted County Sheriff’s office, all Olmsted County fire departments and the Rochester Police Department.

The prize is a trophy and bragging rights.

“We want team fire to win,” said Rochester Fire Captain Holly Mulholland “A little friendly competition always helps drum up support for causes.”

To donate is easy for the “Battle of the Badges” challenge.

You can check in at the front desk at the Hilton Building or Saint Marys Campus Joseph Building in Rochester and say the name you want to donation points to go to.

The challenge will go onto December 31, 2018.