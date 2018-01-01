Basketball Teams Unite

Scroll for more content...

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa - Two north Iowa basketball programs show a sign of solidarity at Tuesday night's basketball games.The Forest City basketball teams traveled to Eagle Grove for a pair of games for the first time since they played each other in late November.You may remember two KIOW radio station employees were fired in the days to follow that game after announcer Orin Harris and board operator Holly Jane Kusserow-Smidt could be heard in an online feed talking inappropriately about some of the Eagle Grove basketball players.Misty Padilla, the mother of one of the Eagle Grover players, tells KIMT News 3 the two teams and coaches held hands during the National Anthem to show unity.Padilla says after the game both teams also got together for pizza.