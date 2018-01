Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a two-year-old is in critical conditional after being found underwater in a bath tub.Police say it happened Saturday around 6:23 p.m. in the 4300 block of 3rd St. NW. The 2-year-old was in the bathtub with his sibling. The mother walked away for a period of time and returned to find the child unresponsive in the water.Police are still investigating.