Baby death under investigation in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The death of an infant is being investigated by police.

Albert Lea Police and Fire Rescue, along with Gold Cross Ambulance Service, received a 911 call at 7:33 am Wednesday about a one-year-old girl who was not breathing and unconscious. Emergency personnel arrived and say they found the baby was dead.

The Albert Lea Police Department says foul play is not suspect but the girl had been treated on Tuesday for flu-like symptoms. Further tests will be done to decide on a specific cause of death.