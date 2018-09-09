Clear

BREAKING: Rochester Fire Department on scene of garage fire

Authorities tell our reporter on scene the garage, which is attached to a house, is a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 3:27 PM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Fire Department is on scene of a fire Sunday.

They responded to the 3800 block of McIntosh Drive NW just before 3:00 in the afternoon.

According to police officers on scene, the fire started in a garage, which is attached to a house. We’re told a family of five lives in the home.

No injuries were reported, but Gold Cross Ambulance is on its way.

Authorities tell our reporter on scene the garage is a total loss.

No word yet on how much the damage costs, or what caused the fire.

