Breaking News: One person dead after shots fired in NW Rochester

Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a person Monday night

Posted: Mar. 12, 2018 9:19 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2018 10:19 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

UPDATE: Rochester Police say one person is dead after a shooting.  Police are actively tracking a suspect connected to the shooting in the 2800 block of Charles Court NW. They are asking people in the area to stay inside and lock any doors leading to the outside. 

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police tell KIMT they are investigating a case of shots fired in northwest Rochester. Our reporter on scene says there is a heavy police presence in the 2800 block Charles Court NW.  A canine unit is also on scene.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. KIMT has a reporter on scene, we will bring you more information as we receive it.

