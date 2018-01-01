BREAKING: Double homicide in Rochester

ROCHESTER - The Rochester Police is responding to a report of a double stabbing at 120 N. Broadway, Castleview Apartments in Rochester around 7:15 pm Saturday night. Police say upon arrival they found two adult male victims on the 4th floor of the building suffering from critical stab wounds.

Both victims were transported to Saint Marys Hospital where they were pronounced dead around 8 pm. Rochester P.D., Rochester Fire, and Gold Cross Medics are on scene.

Officers say they were able to detain one male attempting to leave the scene who is believed to be the lone suspect in this incident.

The names of the victims are in the process of being verified at this time.

KIMT has a reporter on the scene. Stick with KIMT for the latest as we continue to get additional information.