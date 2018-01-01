wx_icon Mason City 22°

wx_icon Albert Lea 19°

wx_icon Austin 21°

wx_icon Charles City 25°

wx_icon Rochester 18°

Clear
BREAKING: More details in deadly Austin stabbing Full Story
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

B-K's Beminio wraps up wrestling career

Cameron Beminio finished 3rd place at state last week.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 5:00 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 5:00 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Belmond-Klemme's Cameron Beminio experienced a variety of emotions as a high school wrestler.

Scroll for more content...

His top achievement is finishing 3rd place at the state wrestling tournament last week.

But getting to the podium was not easy.  Beminio suffered a severe knee injury during his junior wrestling season.  He is also dealing with the death of his father.  Cameron's dad, Sgt. Tony Beminio was killed in an ambush attack on November 2nd, 2016.

Click on the video tab for more with Cameron. 

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events