B-K's Beminio wraps up wrestling career

Belmond-Klemme's Cameron Beminio experienced a variety of emotions as a high school wrestler.

His top achievement is finishing 3rd place at the state wrestling tournament last week.

But getting to the podium was not easy. Beminio suffered a severe knee injury during his junior wrestling season. He is also dealing with the death of his father. Cameron's dad, Sgt. Tony Beminio was killed in an ambush attack on November 2nd, 2016.

