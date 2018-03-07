Avoiding havoc

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Many travelers who were caught up in this late winter storm Monday didn't want to push any further as the day progressed.

Pat Foley and his wife, who are coming back home to Marshall, Minnesota from a vacation in South Carolina, tried to make it as far as they could.

"We drove all day yesterday, we hit it pretty hard. And they warned us. They said it was going to be raining, and then turn to ice, and then it's going to snow. And my wife said, 'well, we better play it cool,'" Foley says.

Just south of the Clear Lake exit on Interstate 35, the conditions got worse.

"I slowed down to about 50 and put my flashers on, and these cars were going by me like crazy," Foley adds.

He kept going, but when he spotted a line of cars in the ditch, he had enough.

"We thought, 'well, there has to be a hotel there,' so we drove very slow up to exit 214, got off and stayed here overnight. Went into the casino, made a little money, had a buffet dinner, and here we are," Foley says.

Meanwhile, truck driver Terry Morgan is heading in the opposite direction from the Twin Cities back to Tennessee, and he hopes that the temperatures stay above freezing long enough for his journey.

"It looks like it is. Looks like it's getting better," Morgan says.