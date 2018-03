Scroll for more content...

LAKOTA, Iowa – According to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy on the body of Krista Hesebeck,, determined that she died of “sharp force injuries.”The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.Her live-in boyfriend, Chad Dietrick, 45, is being held in the Kossuth County Jail and has been charged with the first-degree murder. He has also been charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony.According to the criminal complaint, Dietrick told law enforcement that he stabbed the female victim and was found at his parents’ residence at 517 Smith St. in Lakota.