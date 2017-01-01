Autopsy results in for fatal school bus fire

OAKLAND, Iowa (AP) - An autopsy blames a fire for the deaths of a driver and teenager who were killed when a school bus burst into flames in western Iowa.

An autopsy from the Iowa State Medical Examiner released Wednesday found that 16-year-old Megan Klindt and 74-year-old Donnie Hendricks died Dec. 12 from smoke and soot inhalation and thermal injuries.

Their deaths were found to not be related to injuries from a crash.

It's unclear what caused the bus to burst into flames as it backed out of a driveway and into a ditch. The fire happened shortly after Klindt was picked up at her family's farm southeast of Oakland, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Omaha, Nebraska.