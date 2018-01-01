wx_icon Mason City

Auto accident in Fillmore County

Woman hurt after driving after the road.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 1:50 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 1:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ARENDAHL TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after driving off the road in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11 am Wednesday on Highway 16. 64-year-old Della Marie Mehaffey of Mabel was driving east when she hit a guardrail near 182nd Street. Mehaffey suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Winona Health hospital for treatment.

The State Patrol says Mehaffey was wearing her seat belt.

Preston police and Rushford ambulance and fire assisted at the scene. Officials describe road conditions at the site of the accident as snow and ice covered.

