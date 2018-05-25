Clear

UPDATE: Auto accident in Byron

Two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 4:19 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2018 4:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BYRON, Minn. - Authorities are dealing with an auto accident on westbound Highway 14.

It occurred just after 3:30 pm at the intersection with 10th Avenue NE.  One car struck another from behind.  No one was taken from the scene by ambulance.

One of the cars appears charred after the collision.

