UPDATE: Auto accident in Byron

BYRON, Minn. - Authorities are dealing with an auto accident on westbound Highway 14.
It occurred just after 3:30 pm at the intersection with 10th Avenue NE. One car struck another from behind. No one was taken from the scene by ambulance.
One of the cars appears charred after the collision.
