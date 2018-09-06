Clear
Auto accident at IBM in Rochester

Bus collided with other vehicle.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 5:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are dealing with an auto accident at the gates of IBM.

It apparently involved a public transit bus and a car. Rochester fire, police, and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene. The accident happened around 4:40 pm Thursday.

