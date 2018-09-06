ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are dealing with an auto accident at the gates of IBM.
It apparently involved a public transit bus and a car. Rochester fire, police, and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene. The accident happened around 4:40 pm Thursday.
Related Content
- Auto accident at IBM in Rochester
- Monday morning auto accident in Rochester
- IBM looking to sell its Rochester property
- IBM sells its location in Rochester
- Auto accident in Fillmore County
- UPDATE: Auto accident in Byron
- Changes coming to IBM campus
- Rollover accident in Rochester
- Multiple auto accidents on icy Minnesota roads
- Cresco driver cited for January auto accident
Scroll for more content...