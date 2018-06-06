Scroll for more content...
Merwin Coleman is listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and was last seen driving a maroon 1999 Chevy Suburban with Indiana license plate 228TLS.
Authorities say Coleman was involved in an incident Sunday, June 3, in Stewartville.
If you know the whereabouts of Coleman, call either 507-328-6800 or 507-328-6774.
Related Content
- Authorities searching for man wanted for burglary, criminal sexual conduct in southern MN
- Update: Wanted southern MN man located unresponsive
- Authorities respond to crash involving school bus in southern MN
- Man with lengthy criminal record facing more felony charges in southern MN
- Authorities: Man eludes police at 120 mph in pursuit from southern MN to north Iowa
- Road conditions causing accidents in southern MN
- Southern MN man who allegedly sexually abused 2 girls for 5 years to be arraigned Thursday
- Man wanted for southern MN child molestation taken into custody in California
- Man assaults parents with flashlight, paring knife in southern MN
- Man flees officers, then his house during southern MN pursuit