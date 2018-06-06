Authorities searching for man wanted for burglary, criminal sexual conduct in southern MN

Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUTNY, Minn. – Authorities are searching for a wanted man in southern Minnesota who has a warrant out for first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.Merwin Coleman is listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and was last seen driving a maroon 1999 Chevy Suburban with Indiana license plate 228TLS.Authorities say Coleman was involved in an incident Sunday, June 3, in Stewartville.If you know the whereabouts of Coleman, call either 507-328-6800 or 507-328-6774.