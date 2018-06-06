Clear

Authorities searching for man wanted for burglary, criminal sexual conduct in southern MN

Authorities are searching for a wanted man in southern Minnesota who has a warrant out for first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Merwin Coleman is listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and was last seen driving a maroon 1999 Chevy Suburban with Indiana license plate 228TLS.
Authorities say Coleman was involved in an incident Sunday, June 3, in Stewartville.
If you know the whereabouts of Coleman, call either 507-328-6800 or 507-328-6774.

Showers & Storms return today and for the rest of the week.
