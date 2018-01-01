Authorities say stolen car involved in overnight crash in Cerro Gordo Co.

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a “vehicle taken without the owner’s consent” was involved in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning.

Authorities responded to a single-vehicle collision at 2:35 Friday morning in the 4000 block of South Shore Dr. in Clear Lake.

Authorities say the driver, 28-year-old Rusty Rogers, of Clear Lake, was driving a blue 2002 Chrysler Sebring that left the roadway and made contact with several trees.

Rogers was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending.