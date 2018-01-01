Authorities say state worker arrested at Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a state worker at the Iowa Capitol.

Scroll for more content...

The Iowa State Patrol says staffers at the House of Representatives noticed Wednesday morning that the woman was acting strangely and smelled of alcohol. Troopers say the woman became belligerent when they contacted her and say she pushed and kicked them, screaming as they escorted her out of the building.

Polk County records say 21-year-old Jessica Leeper, of Altoona, is charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Authorities say she worked in the Capitol as a clerk.