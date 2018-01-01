Authorities say former student involved in Riceville school threat

Scroll for more content...

RICEVILLE – Officials say a threat that causedinvolved a former student and the investigation is ongoing.In a press release issued late Thursday morning, the school says the former student is being investigated by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, the Howard County Attorney, the U.S. Attorney General and the FBI.“We are thankful to the students that reported this to school officials and it is important to discuss with your children and students that it is not appropriate, nor acceptable, to make threats, joke about, or make light of school shootings,” a statement in the release said. “We also continue to encourage anyone to report any threats to adults.”The threat was reported to the school from students.