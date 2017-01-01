wx_icon Mason City

Authorities say 90-year-old man died after falling into well

Authorities say a 90-year-old man died in central Iowa after falling into a water well on Christmas Day.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 9:26 AM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2017 9:26 AM

GILMAN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 90-year-old man died in central Iowa after falling into a water well on Christmas Day.

The Marshalltown Times-Republican reports that first responders were sent to a property in rural Gilman around 9:10 a.m. Monday. Gilman Fire & Rescue says the man was pulled out around 20 minutes later from about 6 feet (2 meters) underground. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the man as Maurice Tufte. It's unclear what led to his falling into the well.

