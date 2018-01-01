UPDATE: Two people rescued from house fire in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people are safe this morning after being trapped due to a house fire in northwest Mason City.

Fire officials responded to 209 16th St. NW on Monday morning after a report of a house fire and found two people trapped inside.

The two people were helped to safety as fire officials and Mason City police responded just before 6 a.m.

Fire officials say it started when a heat lamp for a hedgehog began to overheat and melted some plastic.

Authorities tell KIMT that the homeowner had a fire at the same location five years ago. Mason City Fire left the scene around 6:20 Monday morning.

We will have more on this story as it develops.