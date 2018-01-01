wx_icon Mason City 13°

wx_icon Albert Lea 12°

wx_icon Austin 16°

wx_icon Charles City 25°

wx_icon Rochester 17°

Clear
Livestream View Now

UPDATE: Two people rescued from house fire in Mason City

Authorities tell KIMT that the homeowner had a fire at the same location five years ago.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 6:14 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2018 6:27 AM
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people are safe this morning after being trapped due to a house fire in northwest Mason City.
Fire officials responded to 209 16th St. NW on Monday morning after a report of a house fire and found two people trapped inside.
The two people were helped to safety as fire officials and Mason City police responded just before 6 a.m.
Fire officials say it started when a heat lamp for a hedgehog began to overheat and melted some plastic.
Authorities tell KIMT that the homeowner had a fire at the same location five years ago. Mason City Fire left the scene around 6:20 Monday morning.
We will have more on this story as it develops.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events