Authorities respond to house fire in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a reported house fire around 4:10 a.m. Saturday morning. They were called to a house in the 900 block of 7th Avenue North.

The Clear Lake Police Department was first on scene and saw heavy smoke showing from the roofline. When firefighters arrived, they entered through the back door and came across light smoke. They located the fire in the entry way wall and attic of the house.

Fire crews were on scene for about an hour and a half. Authorities say the probable cause of the fire is electrical failure.

No one was injured in the fire. Estimated damage is over $25,000.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Clear Lake Police Department, Ventura Fire Department, and Alliant Energy.