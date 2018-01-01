Authorities investigating infant's death in North Iowa

MANLY, Iowa – Police are investigating the death of a baby at a residential day care.

The Manly Police Department says there was a 911 call on December 28 about a baby not breathing at 131 South Grant Street. Police, the Manly Volunteer Fire Department, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City Fire and Rescue, and Mercy AirMed all responded to the scene. A seven-month-old female was found not breathing and not responsive. CPR was performed on the baby and she was taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa, where she was pronounced dead.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Iowa Department of Human Services have been called in and an autopsy has been done, through police say the results are not yet available.