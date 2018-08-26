Authorities investigating death at Mason City Country Club

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person is dead after a golf cart accident at the Mason City Country Club.
It happened Thursday just before 7 pm. The Iowa State Patrol was asked to assist Mason City police in the investigation and troopers says Keith Halfwassen of Jewell was driving a golf cart in the parking lot of the Country club with a passenger standing in the back.
Investigators say as Halfwassen turned the golf car, the passenger fell off and hit the pavement. The passenger was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department but he died from his injuries.
The name of the victim has not been released. This accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
