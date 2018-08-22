ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another construction theft is under investigation in Olmsted County.
Authorities say the theft happened Aug. 18-20 in the 4900 block of Mayo River Lane SW.
A side door on a construction trailer was pried open and items such as air nailers, saws and drills were stolen. The value of the items is between $13,000-$15,000.
Related Content
- Authorities investigating another theft from Rochester construction site
- Debris fire Monday at Rochester construction site
- Authorities investigating after rash of thefts in southern MN town
- Teen arrested for Rochester auto theft
- Rochester woman arrested again for mail theft
- Rochester man gets probation for vehicle theft
- Tools valued at $4,000 taken from southern MN construction site
- Authorities: Teenager, mother assaulted during Rochester incident
- Man tells authorities that he damaged 'Field of Dreams' site
- Bacon found at Rochester Mosque, authorities investigating as possible 'hate crime'
Scroll for more content...