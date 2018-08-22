Clear

Authorities investigating another theft from Rochester construction site

Another construction theft is under investigation in Olmsted County.

Aug. 22, 2018

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another construction theft is under investigation in Olmsted County.
Authorities say the theft happened Aug. 18-20 in the 4900 block of Mayo River Lane SW.
A side door on a construction trailer was pried open and items such as air nailers, saws and drills were stolen. The value of the items is between $13,000-$15,000.

We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
