Authorities deal with a dangerous situation in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Police and firefighters cooled off a dangerous situation Tuesday.

The Charles City Police Department received a report at 7:48 am of suspicious activity in the 900 block of South Johnson Street. Officers arrived to find an oven running in an unoccupied house. Police say there was an “extreme amount of heat” radiating from the home.

The Charles City Fire Department was called and shut off the power to the oven.

Police say the people taking care of the house were contacted and informed of what happened.