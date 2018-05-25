Authorities: Mason City man fractures woman's orbital bone during argument

Scroll for more content...
Scott North, 49, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after authorities said he struck the victim in the face with the back of his hand without justification during the course of an argument.
Aside from the broken orbital bone, authorities say the victim also had a laceration above her right eye that required eight stitches. She also had visible swelling around her right eye.
It happened in the 2400 block of S. Jefferson Ave. at 11:12 p.m.
