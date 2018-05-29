Authorities: Mason City couple found with 50-100 counterfeit licenses and IDs

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City couple is accused of having between 50-100 counterfeit Iowa and Wisconsin driver’s licenses and identifications.Aleksandr and Galina Sagaydak, of Mason City, are facing charges for ongoing criminal conduct and felony forgery and are being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.A search warrant was executed May 8 at 1601 6th Place SE and investigators located the licenses and manufacturing equipment “used to produce the counterfeit state driver’s licenses and IDs,” the criminal complaint said.Authorities said the two were traveling to department stores in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin and fraudulently purchased goods using fake IDs to avoid detection.“This happened on a continuing basis,” the complaint states.