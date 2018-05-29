Scroll for more content...
Aleksandr and Galina Sagaydak, of Mason City, are facing charges for ongoing criminal conduct and felony forgery and are being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.
A search warrant was executed May 8 at 1601 6th Place SE and investigators located the licenses and manufacturing equipment “used to produce the counterfeit state driver’s licenses and IDs,” the criminal complaint said.
Authorities said the two were traveling to department stores in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin and fraudulently purchased goods using fake IDs to avoid detection.
“This happened on a continuing basis,” the complaint states.
Related Content
- Authorities: Mason City couple found with 50-100 counterfeit licenses and IDs
- Authorities ID Mason City man killed in Hancock Co. crash
- "Spare Parts" Author in Mason City
- Mason City fire officials ID woman killed in house fire
- Authorities: Man claims to have found fish hooks in lettuce bought in Mason City
- Authorities: Mason City woman found with stolen guns, 1 with scratched off serial number
- Authorities: Man found passed out in running car facing litany of charges in Mason City
- Multimedia journalist - Mason City
- Director, Mason City
- Authorities: Mason City man fractures woman's orbital bone during argument