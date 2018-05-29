Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Authorities: Mason City couple found with 50-100 counterfeit licenses and IDs

Aleksandr and Galina Sagaydak, of Mason City, are facing charges for ongoing criminal conduct and felony forgery and are being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 11:03 AM
Scroll for more content...
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City couple is accused of having between 50-100 counterfeit Iowa and Wisconsin driver’s licenses and identifications.
Aleksandr and Galina Sagaydak, of Mason City, are facing charges for ongoing criminal conduct and felony forgery and are being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.
A search warrant was executed May 8 at 1601 6th Place SE and investigators located the licenses and manufacturing equipment “used to produce the counterfeit state driver’s licenses and IDs,” the criminal complaint said.
Authorities said the two were traveling to department stores in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin and fraudulently purchased goods using fake IDs to avoid detection.
“This happened on a continuing basis,” the complaint states.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking another round of showers and storms for this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events