Authorities: Man wanted for assault gets away after 6-mile pursuit

Scroll for more content...
Minter, who is wanted in connection to an assault Sunday, allegedly was going 75 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone before the pursuit went down multiple gravel road.
Authorities say a deputy drove past a residence around 10 p.m. Wednesday that is connected to frequent narcotics use in the 5000 block of Highway 14 E. in Marion Township.
A black Chevy truck was in the driveway – it was the same vehicle involved in Sunday’s pursuit – before it took off west on Highway 14.
Authorities believe Minter was driving the truck and ask that someone comes forward with information about his whereabouts because he is considered dangerous.