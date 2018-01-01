Authorities: Man wanted for assault gets away after 6-mile pursuit

Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department believes a man they are looking for, James Minter, was involved in a six-mile pursuit that ended Wednesday night due to poor road conditions.Minter,, allegedly was going 75 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone before the pursuit went down multiple gravel road.Authorities say a deputy drove past a residence around 10 p.m. Wednesday that is connected to frequent narcotics use in the 5000 block of Highway 14 E. in Marion Township.A black Chevy truck was in the driveway – it was the same vehicle involved in Sunday’s pursuit – before it took off west on Highway 14.Authorities believe Minter was driving the truck and ask that someone comes forward with information about his whereabouts because he is considered dangerous.