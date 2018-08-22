Authorities: Man exposes himself near church daycare in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three witnesses say they saw a man expose himself at a church daycare Tuesday morning.

Authorities said it happened at Evangel United Methodist Church in the 2600 block of N. Broadway Ave. after a report of a man touching himself in the parking lot.

He is described as a light-skinned male in his mid 20s, wearing a black shirt with a gray sweatshirt and a backpack. Witnesses described him as “lurking” with his sweatpants around his knees.